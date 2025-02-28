Haitian man charged in NC triple murder flew into US under Biden migrant flights program: ICE

A Haitian migrant charged with triple murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, who allegedly killed several members of his family last week, had come to the U.S. as part of former President Biden’s controversial migrant flights program, according to authorities.

The Fayetteville Police Department said that 26-year-old Mackendy Darbouze has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, as well as a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Police responded to a home at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 after receiving a report that a stabbing had occurred in a home.

When officers arrived, they discovered three individuals suffering from stab wounds inside. Two of the victims were juveniles, and the third victim was an elderly woman, later identified as Desir.

A local ABC station in Raleigh reported that authorities said Darbouze greeted police at the door with blood on his hands, face and pants.

At the time of the stabbing, authorities added, there were three other children inside the home.

Authorities also said that surveillance footage allegedly shows Darbouze walking around with a knife, and during a preliminary investigation, investigators located a knife with blood on it in his room.

Darbouze was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News that Darbouze had flown into the U.S. in July 2024 as part of Biden’s Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) migrant flights mass parole program.

Darbouze also does not speak English, ICE said, and their personnel interviewed him in Creole.

ICE has lodged a detainer on Darbouze.

The controversial CHNV program, which was implemented under the Biden administration in 2022, initially allowed for asylum seekers in Venezuela to be paroled into the United States for up to two years if they had a person in the country who agreed to financially support them. Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua were added to the list of countries the program supported in 2023, with the program allowing for 30,000 people per month from the four countries to enter the United States.

While the Biden administration touted the program's success for reducing the numbers of individuals attempting to illegally cross the U.S. southern border by land, it did not slow the number of total migrants entering the country, with CHNV program beneficiaries instead being mandated to travel by air to a U.S. airport before being paroled into the country.

The program drew even more scrutiny after Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national paroled into the U.S. under CHNV in 2022, attacked and ultimately killed University of Georgia Student Laken Riley.

While President Donald Trump shut down the program by executive order on his first day in office, Luttrell pointed out that more than 50,000 people had been paroled into the U.S. at airport ports of entry nationwide.

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report.