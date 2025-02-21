Trump admin turns tables on policy 'exploited' by Biden DHS to shield more Haitians from deportations

The Trump administration has canceled an extension of deportation protections for migrants from Haiti implemented by the Biden administration, opening the door for them to be removed from the country sooner.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that she has vacated a decision by the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals by 18 months in June of last year.

"President Trump and I are returning TPS to its original status: temporary," Noem said in a statement.

It now means that instead of ending in February 2026, TPS protections will end in August.

TPS grants protection from deportation and allows work permits for nationals living in the U.S. from countries deemed unsafe for them to be returned. Republicans have been skeptical of the program, saying it has been used too broadly, with 17 countries designated by the end of the Biden administration.

In a release, DHS said TPS has been "exploited and abused" and noted that Haiti had been designated for TPS since 2010. More than 520,000 Haitians were estimated to be eligible for TPS protection in July.

"Biden and Mayorkas attempted to tie the hands of the Trump administration by extending Haiti's Temporary Protected Status by 18 months—far longer than justified or necessary," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are returning integrity to the TPS system, which has been abused and exploited by illegal aliens for decades. President Trump and Secretary Noem are returning TPS to its original status: temporary."

Migration from Haiti was under scrutiny in 2024 as the Trump campaign drew attention to massive amounts of Haitian migration under the parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV), when 30,000 migrants were allowed in each month. At that point, if eligible, they could not be removed after their parole expired due to TPS. It affected a number of towns, including Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

The TPS move comes after Noem first revoked a TPS extension for Venezuelan migrants and then revoked TPS status for 300,000 nationals altogether.

The administration has also largely ended the use of parole to allow migrants into the U.S. President Donald Trump stopped the use of the CBP One app to allow in migrants at ports of entry, as well as the CHNV program. Fox News Digital reported this week that the administration has paused applications for CHNV and two other parole programs, citing national security and fraud concerns.