DHS must fully account for migrant crimes linked to Biden parole program, lawmaker says

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Marcus Luttrell, R-Texas, is introducing legislation that will require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report any crimes committed by individuals who were admitted into the U.S. under a controversial Biden-era immigration policy.

"If we’re serious about securing our country, we need to know exactly what we’re up against," Luttrell told Fox News Digital.

The bill, dubbed the Criminal Illegal Alien Report act, will require DHS to provide Congress with a report on crimes committed by anyone who was admitted into the U.S. under the Process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) program.

The controversial CHNV program, which was implemented under the Biden administration in 2022, initially allowed for asylum seekers in Venezuela to be paroled into the United States for up to two years if they had a person in the country who agreed to financially support them. Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua were added to the list of countries the program supported in 2023, with the program allowing for 30,000 people per month from the four countries to enter the United States.

While the Biden administration touted the program's success for reducing the numbers of individuals attempting to illegally cross the U.S. southern border by land, it did not slow the number of total migrants entering the country, with CHNV program beneficiaries instead being mandated to travel by air to a U.S. airport before being paroled into the country.

The program drew even more scrutiny when Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national paroled into the U.S. under CHNV in 2022, attacked and ultimately killed University of Georgia Student Laken Riley.

While President Donald Trump shut down the program by executive order on his first day in office, Luttrell pointed out that more than 50,000 people were paroled into the U.S. at airport ports of entry nationwide.

Luttrell also pointed out that in addition to the Riley murder, another CHNV beneficiary was arrested in 2024 after being accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Virginia.

"The bill I introduced will give Congress the hard facts we need to work with the Trump administration to strengthen security and make sure those who threaten our communities are stopped in their tracks," Luttrell said. "Protecting Americans should be the top priority."