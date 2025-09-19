Gunfire erupts outside California news station as employees work inside building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating after gunfire struck the ABC10 news station in Sacramento, California on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the television station's building at about 1:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to FOX 11 LA.

While there were employees in the building at the time of the shooting, there were no injuries, according to the report.

A local reporter shared video on X showing at least three bullet holes in one of the television station's windows.

According to a report from a FOX-affiliated station in Sacramento, the shots were fired from a vehicle, which quickly sped away.

Local police have not released a motive or any suspect information, though there was a small protest outside the station on Thursday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The outlet reported that a group of about 15 people were outside the building on Thursday protesting Disney-owned ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off-air for comments he made about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin.

While Disney owns the ABC network, affiliate ABC10 is owned by Tegna, which Nexstar Media Group is in the process of acquiring for $6.2 billion, according to a statement from Nexstar.

In the wake of the shooting, there will be extra police patrols near ABC7 in San Francisco as a precaution, according to FOX San Francisco.