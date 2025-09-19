Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Gunfire erupts outside California news station as employees work inside building

Police respond to ABC10 building in Sacramento, California after shots fired through window

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Bullet holes seen in California TV station window after alleged shooting Video

Bullet holes seen in California TV station window after alleged shooting

Police are investigating after an apparent shooting at a local ABC news station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday afternoon. (Credit: KTXL)

Authorities are investigating after gunfire struck the ABC10 news station in Sacramento, California on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the television station's building at about 1:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to FOX 11 LA.

While there were employees in the building at the time of the shooting, there were no injuries, according to the report.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOOTING AT RESIDENTIAL DAYCARE IN LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD

Bullet holes in ABC 10 window

Bullet holes struck through a window at ABC10 in Sacramento, California. (Credit: KTXL)

A local reporter shared video on X showing at least three bullet holes in one of the television station's windows. 

According to a report from a FOX-affiliated station in Sacramento, the shots were fired from a vehicle, which quickly sped away.

Bullet holes at ABC 10

Authorities said there were no injuries reported at the California news station. (Credit: KTXL)

1 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED AFTER SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

Local police have not released a motive or any suspect information, though there was a small protest outside the station on Thursday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The outlet reported that a group of about 15 people were outside the building on Thursday protesting Disney-owned ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off-air for comments he made about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin.

While Disney owns the ABC network, affiliate ABC10 is owned by Tegna, which Nexstar Media Group is in the process of acquiring for $6.2 billion, according to a statement from Nexstar.

ABC building

The shooting took place outside a local ABC television station in California. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

In the wake of the shooting, there will be extra police patrols near ABC7 in San Francisco as a precaution, according to FOX San Francisco.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
