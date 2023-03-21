Guard shoots, wounds motorist outside Kansas Army base

A Fort Riley guard has shot and wounded a motorist after an altercation at a gate at the Kansas Army base, authorities say.

The base said in a news release that the motorist's injuries weren't life-threatening.

The altercation happened Monday after the motorist drove through the gate and was stopped by an automatic vehicle barrier. The release said the "situation escalated" when the motorist got out of the vehicle, and the guard opened fire.

The release didn't identify the name of the wounded driver or what else led up to the shooting.

The release said that no additional information will be released while military police conduct an investigation. A phone message that The Associated Press left with the base wasn't immediately returned.