Missouri
Published

Kansas City officer wounded in shooting at police HQ after Chief’s Super Bowl win

Wounded officer in stable condition at hospital, Kansas City police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gunfire wounded a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, at police headquarters Sunday night shortly after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. local time on Locust Street in the city’s downtown, the Kansas City Police Department said early Monday.

The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police. 

The officer was rushed to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

An officer was wounded in a shooting outside police headquarters in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

An officer was wounded in a shooting outside police headquarters in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night. (Google Street View)

The "source of the gunshot is unknown," and no details on any suspect or motive were immediately available, a police spokesperson told FOX4 Kansas City.

Police said the wounded officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

Police said the wounded officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital. (Google Street View)

The shooting at police headquarters happened blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 Video

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.