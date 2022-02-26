Russia-Ukraine crisis prompts extension of Fort Riley tank brigade’s European tour: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Army tank brigade that was scheduled to wrap up its recent European deployment has had its tour extended because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, from Fort Riley, Kansas, has been on what was scheduled to be a nine-month assignment divided between Poland, Latvia and Romania, according to Stars and Stripes.

But now the service members’ stay in Eastern Europe has been extended indefinitely, the report said.

"While we don’t have a timeline for that extension, it will only be for as long as they are needed," a statement from the Army’s Europe and Africa operation said, according to Stars and Stripes.

The extension came despite the fact that the brigade from Kansas was nearing the end of its European assignment and despite President Biden’s recent remarks that the U.S. military would not become directly involved in the Ukraine-Russia war, the report said.

The Pentagon has already moved about 5,000 U.S.-based troops to positions in Europe, with plans for 7,000 more to be sent overseas in the coming weeks, Stars and Stripes reported.