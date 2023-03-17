Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Gruesome discovery made along Minnesota lake shore, police have 'person of interest'

Human remains were found near Millie Lacs Lake

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
Human remains wrapped in a tote were found along the shores of one of Minnesota's largest inland lakes on Tuesday. 

A highway maintenance crew discovered a heavy tote on the southwest side of Mille Lacs Lake, a 132,516-acre lake that covers 207 square miles in Millie Lacs County, and called police around 1:50 p.m. 

The Millie Lacs County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest is in custody in connection with the case but didn't elaborate further. 

Human remains were found along Millie Lacs Lake in Minnesota.

Human remains were found along Millie Lacs Lake in Minnesota. (Google Street View)

The identities of the remains and person of interest weren't released as of Wednesday morning. 

"We have a person of interest in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail related to this investigation," Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton told FOX 9 KMSP-TV. 

Human remains were found along Millie Lacs Lake in Minnesota.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and I am not releasing any names of any involved persons at this time," he said.

The case is considered an active homicide investigation. 

Millie Lacs Sheriff Kyle Burton said a person of interest is in custody after human remains were found along a lake shore.

Seven people have been booked in the Millie County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to jail records, but none have been charged with murder or manslaughter. 

It's unknown if any of them are connected to the case. 

"Additional details will be released as we continue this investigation," Burton told local news outlet Union Times. 

"This information is very preliminary and is subject to change if and when new details become available."

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48