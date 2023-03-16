Hidden cameras missing in Massachusetts child porn case allegedly masterminded by family doctor: feds

A Massachusetts resident doctor allegedly used hidden cameras and had "thousands" of sexually explicit images and videos of children, including some of his patients, according to federal prosecutors.

Bradford Ferrick, 32, was arrested and is facing state and federal charges of possession of child pornography following a three-month investigation, which remains in progress as law enforcement search for missing hidden camera devices.

On Feb. 14, investigators searched his family's Winchester home, where they found hidden cameras in boxes and the bathroom, which was designed to look like a wall outlet, according to the federal complaint.

There are two children, ages 2 and 3, in the home, according to court documents.

Ferrick allegedly bought "numerous" hidden camera devices, which haven't all been accounted for, as of March 14.

MARRIED CALIFORNIA ‘TEACHER OF THE YEAR’ HAD STUDENT'S PIC IN WALLET AS CHARGES MOUNT: DA

"It is alleged that one of the hidden camera devices – which was designed to be worn as a bracelet – was found to contain at least two surreptitiously recorded videos of Ferrick administering medical exams," court documents say.

"It is alleged that two minors who investigators believe to be patients could be heard and, at times, partially seen in the videos."

In total, about 80 devices were seized from several locations in Massachusetts, according to federal prosecutors, who continue to comb through the devices.

In at least one instance, Ferrick allegedly attempted to lock his iPhone and remotely wipe seized devices, according to the criminal complaint.

CONNECTICUT SCHOOL DISMISSED ACCUSATIONS LUNCH LADY WAS ‘INAPPROPRIATELY MESSAGING’ STUDENTS BEFORE ARREST

Investigators confiscated 61 devices from his Winchester home during their first search on Feb. 13 and 11 more during their second search on Feb. 17.

The devices allegedly included external hard drives, computers, cellphones, a hidden camera system and SD cards that prosecutors said contained "thousands" of images and videos of child pornography.

"A preliminary review of some of the devices seized allegedly revealed images and videos depicting child pornography of victims who appear to be between the ages of six and 11 years old," the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a press release.

On Feb. 21, investigators searched a separate Amherst, Massachusetts, home that he was renting and found eight more devices, including the hidden camera in the bracelet, prosecutors allege.

United States Attorney Rachael Rollins urged members of the public to contact the FBI and set up this link for parents who have come in contact with Ferrick.

"I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child," Rollins said in a statement.

"We allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing. . . . We will do all that we can to identify the duration and scope of his alleged offenses and proceed accordingly and expeditiously."

LISTEN: THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

Ferrick began a medical residency in July 2022 on Family Medicine with Baystate Health, which included rotations at facilities in at least Greenfield, Deerfield and Springfield, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors.

Chalonda James, a spokesperson for Baystate Health, issued a statement to the media saying they are cooperating with law enforcement but can't comment on pending criminal charges.

James said Ferrick has been on unpaid administrative leave from Baystate since mid-February.

MINNESOTA DAD USES MOOSE ANTLER TO KILL SEX OFFENDER HE CLAIMS WAS STALKING DAUGHTER: COPS

Before starting his Massachusetts residency, Ferrick lived in Syracuse, New York between 2018 and 2022 while he studied at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

"The FBI arrested Dr. Bradford Ferrick, a resident doctor with access to children, who now stands accused of extremely troubling behavior," Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of Boston's Division of the FBI, said in a statement.

"This is very much an active investigation, and we urge anyone with information to contact us. Thanks to our close collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we are grateful to have been able to put a stop to Dr. Ferrick’s alleged conduct."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ferrick was ordered held in custody until a detention and probable cause hearing on March 21, the Boston Globe reported.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison in convicted, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.