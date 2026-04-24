Grinning suspect cuffed after alleged fiery street takeover, drag race caught on camera

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A driver who allegedly helped wreak havoc during a "reckless" drag-racing street takeover was paraded out of his apartment in handcuffs.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the arrest of 22-year-old Asil Assaidi Thursday. Assaidi was charged with reckless endangerment and rioting after a series of "dangerous, fiery driving stunts" near two New York City gas stations April 18.

"Too often there are no consequences in the criminal justice system for this type of outrageous behavior," New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "Clearly, it’s time for that to change.

"My hope and expectation is that Asil Assaidi will be held fully accountable for his actions."

NYPD INVESTIGATING 'RECKLESS' DRAG RACING STREET TAKEOVER IN QUEENS

Assaidi, who grinned widely as he was led out of an NYPD stationhouse on his way to court for his arraignment, did not have any prior arrests, police said. People believed to be his friends were also pictured as the suspect was captured leaving the station.

WATCH: Drag racing suspects cause chaos in NYC street takeover

The district attorney's office said Assaidi participated in a drag racing street takeover involving more than 100 vehicles in Queens that triggered an NYPD investigation.

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The incident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street, according to the NYPD. One of the participants waved a Palestinian flag out a car window while screeching around the intersection.

When officers arrived, they activated their lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. Dozens of vehicles then fled the area.

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Queens Criminal Court Judge Indira Khan ordered Assaidi to return to court May 14. If convicted of the most serious charge, Assaidi faces up to seven years in prison.

Authorities allege Assaidi was operating a blue Infiniti G37 with a dark hood panel and missing front bumper during the street racing.

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Assaidi, they allege, drove the car in circles around the intersection, nearly colliding with several people standing nearby. Skid marks formed on the road surface and smoke and sparks were produced from the rear end of the car, police said.

An individual poured liquid onto the ground and ignited a ring of flames between Assaidi's car and the crowd.

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The suspect, authorities allege, repeated the reckless driving with a second driver in a silver vehicle that included a second ring of flames in front of the crowd.

A few people also allegedly jumped on the hood of an NYPD vehicle , causing damage and cracking the windshield before fleeing the scene in a black car.

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No injuries were reported in the drag racing incident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.