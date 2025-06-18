Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Illegal street takeover shuts down busy intersection with dangerous stunts, fireworks: police

Police have yet to identify those involved in the Plymouth, Pennsylvania, chaos

Ronn Blitzer By Ronn Blitzer , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
Illegal car rally in Pennsylvania blocks traffic with dangerous stunts, fireworks: police Video

Illegal car rally in Pennsylvania blocks traffic with dangerous stunts, fireworks: police

An illegal car rally shut down a busy intersection with dangerous stunts and fireworks in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, on June 15. Police are seeking help identifying the participants in Sunday's incident. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

Police are investigating what they say was an illegal street takeover that blocked a busy intersection over the weekend with dangerous stunts and multiple fireworks in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania.

Multiple cars were caught on video "spinning uncontrollably throughout the intersection" as some passengers hung outside the vehicles before fleeing from the police on Sunday evening. 

"At approximately 8:03 p.m., the Plymouth Township Police Department received numerous calls regarding street racing in the middle of the intersection," the police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Several vehicles recklessly drove donuts in the middle of the road as a large crowd of spectators approached the intersection, police added.

a large crowd surrounds intersection during street takover as cars make multiple donut marks on street

A large crowd surrounds a busy intersection during an illegal street takeover on Sunday in Plymouth, Pennsylvania. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

"Surveillance in the area revealed numerous pedestrians circling the intersection, participant vehicles blocking the motoring public, fireworks being ignited in the intersection, and several vehicles spinning uncontrollably throughout the intersection: some with passengers hanging out of the vehicle." the department added. 

fireworks launched in busy street intersection during street takeover

Several fireworks were launched during an illegal street takeover in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

Approximately 50 to 100 people, including the passengers involved, witnessed the event but fled before law enforcement arrived, according to the police

"None of the operators of the vehicles, nor any of the civilian spectators were contacted by the police," the department said, adding that they are seeking help from the public in identifying those involved in the car meet-up.

blue and white cars make donuts in large street intersection

Two cars drive donuts during an illegal street takeover in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, on June 15, 2025. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

Detectives are reviewing surveillance images from the surrounding area and are working with regional law enforcement partners in the investigation.

Ronn Blitzer is an editor for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 