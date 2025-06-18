Illegal street takeover shuts down busy intersection with dangerous stunts, fireworks: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating what they say was an illegal street takeover that blocked a busy intersection over the weekend with dangerous stunts and multiple fireworks in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania.

Multiple cars were caught on video "spinning uncontrollably throughout the intersection" as some passengers hung outside the vehicles before fleeing from the police on Sunday evening.

"At approximately 8:03 p.m., the Plymouth Township Police Department received numerous calls regarding street racing in the middle of the intersection," the police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Several vehicles recklessly drove donuts in the middle of the road as a large crowd of spectators approached the intersection, police added.

"Surveillance in the area revealed numerous pedestrians circling the intersection, participant vehicles blocking the motoring public, fireworks being ignited in the intersection, and several vehicles spinning uncontrollably throughout the intersection: some with passengers hanging out of the vehicle." the department added.

Approximately 50 to 100 people, including the passengers involved, witnessed the event but fled before law enforcement arrived, according to the police.

"None of the operators of the vehicles, nor any of the civilian spectators were contacted by the police," the department said, adding that they are seeking help from the public in identifying those involved in the car meet-up.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance images from the surrounding area and are working with regional law enforcement partners in the investigation.