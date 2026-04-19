NYPD investigating 'reckless' drag racing street takeover in Queens

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A drag-racing street takeover involving more than 100 vehicles in Queens over the weekend triggered a NYPD investigation, as authorities continue searching for suspects.

The incident was reported on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street, according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived at the scene, they activated their lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. Dozens of vehicles then fled the area.

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Police said multiple vehicles were observed driving in circles.

A few people also allegedly jumped on the hood of an NYPD vehicle, causing damage and cracking the windshield before fleeing the scene in a black car.

No injuries were reported in connection with the drag racing incident.

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Police said no arrests have been made, but they are asking for the public's assistance in identifying eight people and four vehicles captured in photographs.

Officers canvassed surrounding streets following the incident to deter further reckless driving.

As they were patrolling, one driver was issued a summons for blocking a crosswalk.

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The incident remains under investigation.