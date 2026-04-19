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New York City

NYPD investigating 'reckless' drag racing street takeover in Queens

Multiple people allegedly jumped on the hood of a police vehicle, cracking the windshield before fleeing

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
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NYPD probes drag racing street takeover in Queens Video

NYPD probes drag racing street takeover in Queens

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton reports on the NYPD investigation into a drag racing incident in Queens involving over 100 cars on ‘Fox Report.’

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A drag-racing street takeover involving more than 100 vehicles in Queens over the weekend triggered a NYPD investigation, as authorities continue searching for suspects.

The incident was reported on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street, according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived at the scene, they activated their lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. Dozens of vehicles then fled the area.

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Suspects sought in Queens drag racing probe

Police are investigating after a drag racing street takeover involving more than 100 vehicles in Queens. (NYPD)

Police said multiple vehicles were observed driving in circles.

A few people also allegedly jumped on the hood of an NYPD vehicle, causing damage and cracking the windshield before fleeing the scene in a black car.

No injuries were reported in connection with the drag racing incident.

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Drag racing suspects

Police said no arrests have been made. (NYPD)

Police said no arrests have been made, but they are asking for the public's assistance in identifying eight people and four vehicles captured in photographs.

Officers canvassed surrounding streets following the incident to deter further reckless driving.

As they were patrolling, one driver was issued a summons for blocking a crosswalk.

Vehicles in drag racing incident

Police said multiple vehicles were observed driving in circles. (NYPD)

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The incident remains under investigation.
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