Grandpa of 11 steps in to fight robber off woman in Texas: report

Police in Texas are searching for the man accused of attacking a grandfather of 11 who stepped in to help a woman during an armed robbery.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said on Facebook. A woman stated she had just left a check cashing business when an unknown man approached, pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her truck.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's keys and got into the truck.

A man witnessing the incident ran to the woman's aid and attempted to pull the suspect out of the truck. Instead, the man was hit in the head by the suspect's gun before the suspect sped out of the parking lot.

The department publicized a raw, cell phone-shot video of the struggle between the good Samaritan and the alleged robber.

The good Samaritan has been identified as 73-year-old Simon Mancilla Sr., according to KHOU.

He ended up needing several stitches after the encounter and told the TV station it was a scary situation, but that didn't stop him from helping the woman and fighting back.

Police say the woman's 2011 GMC Sierra has not been found.

The suspect is described as a white man who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Those with information may also submit an online tip or a tip through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.