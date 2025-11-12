Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Grandmother allegedly kills 5-year-old grandson while driving impaired in family driveway

Kristen Anders was charged with vehicular homicide after 5-year-old was waiting for school bus in Slidell

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Grandmother charged with fatally running over 5-year-old grandson Video

Grandmother charged with fatally running over 5-year-old grandson

A Louisiana grandmother is charged with killing her young grandson while driving impaired. (Credit: Slidell Police Department)

A Louisiana grandmother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly running over and killing her 5-year-old grandson while driving impaired.

Kristen Anders, 55, of Slidell, was charged with vehicular homicide, according to the Slidell Police Department. She was granted a $50,000 cash surety bond.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Slidell Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Spartan Loop for a car hitting a young child in a driveway.

Officers learned Carson Lawson, 5, was waiting for the school bus in the driveway, standing in front of Anders' 2016 GMC Yukon that was backed into the driveway, when his grandmother allegedly ran him over.

Slidell Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau speaks at a news conference.

Slidell Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau said a 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a car Wednesday morning.  (Slidell Police Department via Facebook)

Anders was not aware Lawson was outside at the time of the crash and immediately stopped the car when she realized she hit something, Slidell Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau said during a news conference.

It is unclear if Lawson was standing or sitting in front of the car before the incident.

Seuzeneau confirmed the 5-year-old had two siblings that went to the same school who were "in the vicinity" during the tragedy.

Kristen Anders mug shot

Kristen Anders, 55, was charged with vehicular homicide, according to police. (Slidell Police Department)

Police noted she "exhibited signs of impairment" immediately after the crash, and officers determined she was under the influence of alcohol and central nervous system depressants.

"I spoke with the victim's mother several times today, and there isn't anything that I can say to make her feel any better or make this situation better," Seuzeneau said.

Split of Slidell Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau and Kristen Anders mug shot

Kristen Anders is accused of being drunk when she allegedly ran over her young grandson. (Slidell Police Department)

"All we can do is pray for peace. I just want everybody to understand that this is a very tragic situation for this family, because not only do they lose their precious 5-year-old child, they're also having to deal with the fact that the grandmother is now under arrest for this incident," he added. "It makes a bad situation worse. We can all cast judgment and come to our own conclusions, but nobody, I mean nobody, wins in this case."

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
