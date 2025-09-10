SUV driver runs over 8-year-old boy on bike, flees the scene after checking on injured child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Texas are searching for the driver of a black SUV who they say struck and ran over an 8-year-old on a bike before fleeing the scene last Friday.

Witnesses of the neighborhood hit-and-run told Fort Worth officials that the driver was fully aware of what happened, according to Fox 4 Dallas. He reportedly stepped out of the vehicle, looked at the injured child, and then chose to speed away.

The victim, third-grader Liam Park, told the outlet that he went under the car and momentarily lost his vision after the impact. He suffered severe abrasions across his body and was rushed to the hospital, police confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday. His mother said he endured excruciating pain and was deeply shaken, though doctors confirmed he miraculously avoided broken bones and is expected to recover, the local station added.

"I went under," Park told Fox 4, referring to the crash. "That’s really mean of them to just drive away and not check on me, and now I have skin injuries, and I’m hurt, and they deserve to get arrested."

The vehicle reportedly came around a turn in North Fort Worth's Mercantile Square apartment complex before colliding with the child and driving over him. Park said he could not remember what happened immediately afterward.

"When I got ran over, my vision turned blurry," Park added. "They should have got out and checked on me and like called someone or something, and they should’ve helped me, but they decided to get back in and drive away."

His mother, Baylea Christiansen, said she learned of the incident when her son’s friends witnessed the crash and rushed to her home.

"I had his friends running in our front door telling me he was hit by a car," Christiansen told Fox 4.

"My kid was left to be helped by a bunch of other kids in the street and I know that somebody must have seen something — and whether it’s a neighbor or the person who did it, I hope the person comes forward with some information," she added.

Parks father, Kyle, told the local station that watching his son suffer has been devastating.

"Every time I look at him, I mean, I put myself in his shoes and it hurts. It hurts every time," the father said.

While the incident has been overwhelming for the third-grader, friends and neighbors have been supportive and checking in on the child, Fox 4 reported.

Police said they have minimal information on the driver and the vehicle. The department’s Traffic Investigations Unit has been notified and will take over the investigation.