Texas

SUV driver runs over 8-year-old boy on bike, flees the scene after checking on injured child

Third-grader Liam Park said he momentarily lost his vision after the car ran over him in Fort Worth, Texas

Ronn Blitzer By Ronn Blitzer , Bonny Chu Fox News
8-year-old boy speaks out following Fort Worth hit-and-run Video

8-year-old boy speaks out following Fort Worth hit-and-run

An 8-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, boy was hospitalized after a black SUV hit him while biking. Police say the driver fled the scene after briefly stopping. (Fox 4 Dallas)

Police in Texas are searching for the driver of a black SUV who they say struck and ran over an 8-year-old on a bike before fleeing the scene last Friday.

Witnesses of the neighborhood hit-and-run told Fort Worth officials that the driver was fully aware of what happened, according to Fox 4 Dallas. He reportedly stepped out of the vehicle, looked at the injured child, and then chose to speed away.

The victim, third-grader Liam Park, told the outlet that he went under the car and momentarily lost his vision after the impact. He suffered severe abrasions across his body and was rushed to the hospital, police confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday. His mother said he endured excruciating pain and was deeply shaken, though doctors confirmed he miraculously avoided broken bones and is expected to recover, the local station added.

"I went under," Park told Fox 4, referring to the crash. "That’s really mean of them to just drive away and not check on me, and now I have skin injuries, and I’m hurt, and they deserve to get arrested."

LOUISVILLE WOMAN SHOT AND KILLED WALKING CHILD TO SCHOOL BUS STOP

young boy with large abrasions on face and arm

Liam Parker was run over by an SUV on Friday that left him with severe abrasions in Fort Worth, Texas. (Fox 4 Dallas)

The vehicle reportedly came around a turn in North Fort Worth's Mercantile Square apartment complex before colliding with the child and driving over him. Park said he could not remember what happened immediately afterward.

"When I got ran over, my vision turned blurry," Park added. "They should have got out and checked on me and like called someone or something, and they should’ve helped me, but they decided to get back in and drive away."

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD AT PENNSYLVANIA FESTIVAL, INJURING THREE PEOPLE

apartment complex

A black SUV turned around a corner before colliding with Park at Mercantile Square apartment complex in Fort Worth. (Fox 4 Dallas)

His mother, Baylea Christiansen, said she learned of the incident when her son’s friends witnessed the crash and rushed to her home.

"I had his friends running in our front door telling me he was hit by a car," Christiansen told Fox 4.

"My kid was left to be helped by a bunch of other kids in the street and I know that somebody must have seen something — and whether it’s a neighbor or the person who did it, I hope the person comes forward with some information," she added.

'CAREER CRIMINAL' KILLS TWO WOMEN, INJURES CHILD IN MINNEAPOLIS CARJACKING RAMPAGE: PROSECUTORS

The parents of Liam Parker, Baylea Christiansen and Kyle Parker, said their son is expected to recover from Friday's hit-and-run. 

The parents of Liam Parker, Baylea Christiansen and Kyle Parker, said their son is expected to recover from Friday's hit-and-run.  (Fox 4 Dallas)

Parks father, Kyle, told the local station that watching his son suffer has been devastating.

"Every time I look at him, I mean, I put myself in his shoes and it hurts. It hurts every time," the father said. 

While the incident has been overwhelming for the third-grader, friends and neighbors have been supportive and checking in on the child, Fox 4 reported.

Police said they have minimal information on the driver and the vehicle. The department’s Traffic Investigations Unit has been notified and will take over the investigation. 

