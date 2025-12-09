At least 1 dead in campus shooting at Kentucky State University as governor says suspect in custody: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a shooting at the Kentucky State University (KSU) campus in Frankfort claimed the life of at least one victim, with another transported to a hospital in "stable but critical" condition.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear first announced that the shooting had occurred at KSU via X, sharing that the suspect has been arrested.

"We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort," Beshear wrote. "At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available."



"Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected," he concluded.

FATAL SHOOTING ROCKS LUXURY MGM CASINO AS POLICE HUNT FOR GUNMAN

Frankfort Police Department confirmed in a social media post that it responded to "an active aggressor" on the KSU campus around 3:30 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Later, police announced "one person is deceased" and "one has been transported to the hospital in stable but critical condition," with the suspect remaining in custody.

Police said both the department and university will share more information as it becomes available.

The Frankfort Sheriff's Office wrote via Facebook that they "secured the campus and have a suspect in custody."

MULTIPLE VICTIMS WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS AT VALLEY FAIR MALL IN CALIFORNIA ON BLACK FRIDAY: POLICE

The campus remains in lockdown according to authorities.

According to local reports citing police, the shooting occurred in a residence hall on campus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has contacted the KSU and Frankfort police for further comment.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.