Multiple victims with gunshot wounds at Valley Fair Mall in California on Black Friday: police

Police reported that three victims with gunshot wounds have been transported to a local hospital after a shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, California appeared to take advantage of the Black Friday crowds.

"Officers are still diligently clearing the mall," the San Jose Police Department wrote on X. "In total, 3 victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that have been determined to be non-life threatening. Please continue to avoid the area."

Police said the "shooting appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter."



Officials added that officers are evacuating and clearing the area to ensure there is no ongoing threat to public safety. "Please continue to avoid the area," San Jose Police added.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan posted on X that "there is no ongoing threat to the community."

"This is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend," he wrote. "My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable."

Shoppers have shared photos and video across social media of themselves barricading in department stores and sharing real-time updates.



"Potential active shooter situation at valley fair mall in the silicon valley area, shoutout to @Abercrombie for the comfy hiding spot," wrote @avgpearfarmer on X with photos showing Black Friday shoppers hiding behind store displays.

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody at this time.



San Jose Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.