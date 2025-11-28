Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Multiple victims with gunshot wounds at Valley Fair Mall in California on Black Friday: police

Police report that three victims with gunshot wounds have been transferred to a local hospital

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Police escort shoppers out of California mall after Black Friday shooting Video

Police escort shoppers out of California mall after Black Friday shooting

San Jose police officers evacuate Black Friday shoppers from the Westfield Valley Fair Mall after a reported shooting sent at least three victims to a local hospital. (Credit: KTVU)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police reported that three victims with gunshot wounds have been transported to a local hospital after a shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, California appeared to take advantage of the Black Friday crowds.

"Officers are still diligently clearing the mall," the San Jose Police Department wrote on X. "In total, 3 victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that have been determined to be non-life threatening. Please continue to avoid the area."

Police said the "shooting appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter."

Officials added that officers are evacuating and clearing the area to ensure there is no ongoing threat to public safety. "Please continue to avoid the area," San Jose Police added.

BLACK FRIDAY THEFT THREAT TURNS HOLIDAY WEEKEND INTO SHOPLIFTERS' 'SUPER BOWL': FORMER DETECTIVE

Split image of shoppers hiding in a store in the Valley Fair Mall

Shoppers hide in a store in the Valley Fair Mall as police investigate reports of an active shooter on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (@avgpearfarmer/X)

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan posted on X that "there is no ongoing threat to the community."

"This is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend," he wrote. "My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable."

Shoppers have shared photos and video across social media of themselves barricading in department stores and sharing real-time updates.

"Potential active shooter situation at valley fair mall in the silicon valley area, shoutout to @Abercrombie for the comfy hiding spot," wrote @avgpearfarmer on X with photos showing Black Friday shoppers hiding behind store displays.

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Jose Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
Close modal

Continue