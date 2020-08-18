Victims of Golden State Killer line up to call him 'subhuman', 'monster' during emotional day in court

Victims stood in court on Tuesday to condemn the Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo, calling him a "sick monster "and "horrible man" who ruined their lives through his acts of rape and murder.

Those who spoke described him as "subhuman," while the daughter of one of the rape victims made an obscene gesture and cursed at DeAngelo, 74, during a hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court, The Associated Press reported.

He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Several other victims reportedly read written statements on behalf of loved ones who could not testify in person, while others spoke openly.

“He and his knife had complete control over me for the next two hours,” said Patti Cosper, daughter of rape victim Patricia Murphy. “He truly is an evil monster with no soul.”

DeAngelo served as a police officer in California and managed to go undetected for over 40 years, according to The AP.

A total of 16 rape victims spoke out--and more are slated to speak to Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman on Wednesday and Thursday--about how DeAngelo’s actions affected their lives.

“I was a normal 15-year-old kid. I loved going to school, having sleepovers and going to church,” said Kris Pedretti, who was attacked in 1976. “My world was small, predictable and safe.

“By the time that night came to an end, my world changed forever,” she continued. “I sang ‘Jesus Loves Me’ in my head as I waited — waited to die.”

Pedretti added, “The knowledge that DeAngelo will spend the rest of his life in prison for his heinous acts has ended my dark journey so that I may begin a new one."

DeAngelo previously pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related acts that occurred between 1975 and 1986. He was tracked down using DNA tracing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report