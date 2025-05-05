GoFundMe support for Ohio deputy's accused killer puts 'target on the backs' of police: expert

Online support for Rodney Hinton Jr., the Ohio father accused of killing a sheriff's deputy one day after police fatally shot his son during a stolen vehicle pursuit, is putting a "target" on the backs of law enforcement officers, according to National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret.).

Hinton Jr. is charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly "intentionally" struck retired Hamilton County Deputy Larry Henderson, who was directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati during a graduation ceremony, with a vehicle around 1 p.m. Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

In recent days, people have raised thousands of dollars on GoFundMe for Hinton Jr.'s attorney costs and his son's funeral. Social media users have also been vocal in their support for both men.

Brantner Smith told Fox News Digital that while everyone has a constitutional right to get legal representation in criminal cases, social media users seem to be promoting false information about the case "that somehow Rodney Hinton Jr. was unarmed and murdered by police, and nothing could be further from the truth," she said.

"No police officer wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I hope I get to shoot somebody tonight,'" she said. "And this situation in Cincinnati is just another example of the false narrative that somehow it's the American law enforcement officer who is violent."

She added that social media posts backing Rodney Hinton's alleged actions "do nothing but put a target on the backs of law enforcement officers."

Cincinnati Police Department Chief Teresa Theetge said officers were pursuing a vehicle stolen from an apartment complex when four individuals exited the stolen car and began to flee authorities.

One officer pursued Ryan Hinton, who was allegedly armed at the time and hid behind a dumpster. When Ryan emerged from the dumpster, the officer fired, fatally striking the 18-year-old suspect, Theetge said.

Two other suspects involved in the stolen vehicle incident have been apprehended, and one remains at large, according to Theetge.

A GoFundMe titled "Justice for Rodney Hinton Jr and his Son" has raised more than $5,000 and aims to "help raise funds for Rodney Hinton Jr lawyer [sic] for the justice of his sons [sic] murder" and "also to stop police brutality against innocent people and children."

A separate GoFundMe titled "Help Honor Ryan Hinton's Memory and Seek Justice," which aims to help the 18-year-old's family "seek justice for Ryan in the form of legal representation and a proper memorial for his life," has raised more than $7,000.

Ohio Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Jay McDonald said in a Monday statement that Ryan's father, Rodney Hinton Jr., "intentionally murdered a retired deputy who was working special duty at a graduation just because he was a police officer."

"His heinous and cowardly act shouldn't be rewarded and celebrated like it is right now on GoFundMe. On behalf of all law enforcement officers, we demand GoFundMe stop honoring and profiting from a cop-killer who taunted deputies about the murder at his arraignment," McDonald said.

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hinton family's attorneys told Fox News Digital in a statement that the Cochran Firm "was hired by Ryan Hinton's estate to conduct an investigation into his shooting death by an officer with the Cincinnati Police Department."

"We are in the preliminary stages of that investigation," the family's attorneys said, adding that on Friday, Hinton family members and Cincinnati police attended a meeting together "to view body camera video of Ryan Hinton's shooting death."

"Ryan Hinton's family, including Ryan's father, was present at the meeting and they were understandably distraught as they watched the bodycam video," the family's attorneys said. "After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton's father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati."

The attorneys offered their "heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the officer who was killed yesterday."

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for this community. Ryan Hinton's family is heartbroken by this tragic turn of events and we are all devastated for the family of the officer who was killed," the attorneys said.

Rodney Hinton Sr., Ryan Hinton's grandfather, said during a Monday afternoon press conference that he is "praying hard for the officer that killed" his grandson and recalled what he saw in the police bodycam footage of his grandson's shooting death.

"I seen in the video…two scared people: I seen the officer scared, and I seen my grandson scared. So, it's an unfortunate incident that happened," Hinton Sr. said. "I didn't see the police there trying to kill, kill, kill. No. All I seen is two people who made a mistake."

Henderson was a 33-year officer with the HCSO and served in multiple specialized units since 1991, including the dive team, HCPA SWAT, FBI Task Force Officer and the HCSO Bomb Unit.

"In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation," Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a Sunday statement. "Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career. He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service."

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine ordered flags be lowered to half-mast in Henderson's honor on Sunday.