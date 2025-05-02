Ohio deputy struck and killed by father of teen fatally shot by officer a day earlier: police

An Ohio sheriff's deputy working on a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati was struck and killed Friday by a vehicle driven by the father of a teenager who was shot and killed by authorities a day earlier, police said.

The unidentified Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy was fatally struck around 1 p.m. near the university, which was hosting a graduation ceremony.

The deputy was directing traffic at an intersection when he was hit, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told reporters at a news conference. The deputy was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

He was not identified Friday. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey described him as "wonderful and dedicated."

"I knew the man, and I knew what a tremendous, tremendous person he is and what a tremendous loss we have all suffered," she said.

The deputy retired a few months ago but continued to work as a "special deputy," the sheriff said.

The father of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Cincinnati police Thursday was driving the car that hit the deputy, authorities said. He was also taken to a hospital.

During an afternoon commencement ceremony, UC President Neville Pinto called for a moment of silence in his opening remarks.

"Before we get started, sadly, I have to report an incident that occurred today with a Hamilton County deputy sheriff on Martin Luther King Drive," Pinto said. "It was a very serious incident, and I would like to ask for a moment of silence to respect this officer."

The Cincinnati Police Department is leading the investigation into the deputy's killing.

The son of the suspect was shot and killed Thursday as Cincinnati police officers chased four suspected car thieves in an encounter that lasted just six seconds. The officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. about a Kia SUV stolen from Edgewood, Kentucky, when four suspects inside the car took off running, Fox 19 Now reported.

One officer ran after one suspect, while the other officer pursued another.

One of the suspects had a handgun, Theetge said. The suspect allegedly pointed the gun, which had an extended magazine, at the officer, who opened fire, fatally striking the teen.

Two other suspects were caught and arrested, and one remains on the run.