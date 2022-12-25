Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Charity
Published

GoFundMe names the most generous states and cities of 2022

The site reports one donation every second, with 28 million people giving a combined $25 billion in 2022 to nonprofits and charities

Matteo Cina
By Matteo Cina | Fox News
close
Sen. Ted Cruz asks FTC to probe GoFundMe over Canada Trucker Convoy's donations Video

Sen. Ted Cruz asks FTC to probe GoFundMe over Canada Trucker Convoy's donations

Correspondent Bryan Llenas reports the latest from New York City.

GoFundMe has released its annual donations report for 2022, listing many statistics including the most generous states and cities of the year

According to the crowdfunding platform, the most generous states per capita are: Vermont, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Virginia.

The site reports one donation every second, with 28 million people giving a combined $25 billion in 2022 to nonprofits and charities. 

"Our community helped provide the essentials during record-high inflation, advanced educational dreams, and supported people whose lives were uprooted by natural disasters, war, and loss," the company said in its report.

Nodar Karalashvili, a member of the Ukrainian Army who helped deliver donated gear to the Donetsk region. 

Nodar Karalashvili, a member of the Ukrainian Army who helped deliver donated gear to the Donetsk region.  (Courtesy of Evil Cannot Enter Heaven)

COMPANY GIVING THE EXTRA HAND TO HELP VETERANS ADJUST TO CIVILIAN LIFE

In addition to states, GoFundMe tracked the most generous cities. In 2022 the most generous cities are: Marietta, Georgia, Spring, Texas, Silver Spring, Maryland, Sarasota, Florida, Bradenton, Florida, Olympia, Washington, Alpharetta, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Fort Myers, Florida and Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

The site also released some special statistics regarding notable contributions of the year. In 2022 there was a 110% increase in donations toward baby formula, 60% increase in fundraisers for gasoline, 10% increase in fundraisers for groceries, $2.3 million raised for eagle and girl scout projects, $9 million raised for various places of worship, $150,000 raised for veterans, $50 million donated to help cats and dogs, $108 million to rebuild houses after natural disasters and $250 million raised for Ukrainian relief. 

Young people volunteering to sort donations for charity food drive

Young people volunteering to sort donations for charity food drive (iStock)

GIVING BACK: ORGANIZATION RAISES SCHOLARSHIP MONEY FOR KIDS OF MILITARY FAMILIES

#GivingTuesday, a charitable holiday taking place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. 

Charitable giving came amid rampant inflation and the rising cost of living many Americans faced this year. 

Holiday gift giving

Holiday gift giving (iStock)

"That’s really what we saw," #GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran told The Associated Press. "That whatever it is that people are experiencing, they were as generous as they had the capacity to be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report also tracked donation statistics for the United Kingdom, Canada, Republic of Ireland and Australia. 