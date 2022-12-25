GoFundMe names the most generous states and cities of 2022

GoFundMe has released its annual donations report for 2022, listing many statistics including the most generous states and cities of the year.

According to the crowdfunding platform, the most generous states per capita are: Vermont, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Virginia.

The site reports one donation every second, with 28 million people giving a combined $25 billion in 2022 to nonprofits and charities.

"Our community helped provide the essentials during record-high inflation, advanced educational dreams, and supported people whose lives were uprooted by natural disasters, war, and loss," the company said in its report.

In addition to states, GoFundMe tracked the most generous cities. In 2022 the most generous cities are: Marietta, Georgia, Spring, Texas, Silver Spring, Maryland, Sarasota, Florida, Bradenton, Florida, Olympia, Washington, Alpharetta, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Fort Myers, Florida and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The site also released some special statistics regarding notable contributions of the year. In 2022 there was a 110% increase in donations toward baby formula, 60% increase in fundraisers for gasoline, 10% increase in fundraisers for groceries, $2.3 million raised for eagle and girl scout projects, $9 million raised for various places of worship, $150,000 raised for veterans, $50 million donated to help cats and dogs, $108 million to rebuild houses after natural disasters and $250 million raised for Ukrainian relief.

#GivingTuesday, a charitable holiday taking place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S.

Charitable giving came amid rampant inflation and the rising cost of living many Americans faced this year.

"That’s really what we saw," #GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran told The Associated Press. "That whatever it is that people are experiencing, they were as generous as they had the capacity to be."

The report also tracked donation statistics for the United Kingdom, Canada, Republic of Ireland and Australia.