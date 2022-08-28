Goat caught eating Alabama deputy's paperwork after sneaking into vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hilarious video shows an Alabama deputy's frustration at discovering that his vehicle was seized by goats last week.

Madison County Deputy Casey Thrower was out serving civil documents early Friday morning. When he returned to his car, he found that goats were clamoring inside and on top of his vehicle.

A video provided by Storyful, shows one goat prancing on top of the deputy's vehicle while another stood in the passenger seat, eating paperwork.

Thrower's reaction transforms from annoyance to frustration and rage.

"Get out of there. Are you kidding me? Get out!" Deputy Thrower says to the goats in the video. "There's nothing to eat in there. Don't eat that. Come on."

The deputy's handheld transceiver is heard going off about a separate incident while Thrower was handling the goat situation.

"Don't you eat that. Get out! Get out! Are you crazy?" the deputy is heard saying as he appears to reason with the goats to exit his vehicle.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the deputy had an unusual reason for leaving his patroller door's open.

"Deputy Thrower explained that due to the number of homes he visits daily, on occasions he leaves his vehicle door open because he’s had to retreat from being attacked by canines in the past," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

While many employers might fume over the damaged documents, the Madison County Sheriff's Office wrote about the deputy's Friday morning misfortune with humor.

"While working patrol division nothing is considered routine," the sheriff's office quipped on Facebook.

"Deputy Thrower has been serving the citizens of Madison County for about 40 years and is considered one of our G.O.A.T deputies," the Facebook post added. GOAT is a popular acronym meaning "greatest of all time."