Illinois
Published

Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks

By | Associated Press
CHICAGO – Police are investigating separate shootings on Chicago's South Side that left two young girls in critical condition.

The Chicago Tribune reports an 11-year-old girl was sitting in a parked vehicle Saturday night when she was hit by gunfire in the back of the head.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head while playing with friends in an unrelated shooting the same night.

The weekend's gun violence also claimed the lives of a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in separate incidents. The Tribune reports at least four others were wounded Saturday in separate attacks.