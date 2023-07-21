Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gilgo Beach Murders
Published

Gilgo Beach murders: Police seek 'trophies' in suspect vehicle seized from brother's South Carolina property

Police seized 2 Chevy Avalanches tied to Rex Heuermann's alleged crimes

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Gilgo Beach murders: NY police tow apparent Chevy Avalanche from SC Video

Gilgo Beach murders: NY police tow apparent Chevy Avalanche from SC

A New York State Police tow truck on Tuesday towed what appeared to be a green Chevy Avalanche from Chester, South Carolina. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Investigators are looking for any potential "trophies" in serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann's Chevy Avalanche seized from his brother's Chester, South Carolina, property earlier this week, according to a search warrant.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old Manhattan architect and father of two, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the mysterious slayings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, whose remains were discovered on Long Island in 2010. Heuermann is also a prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was also found dead near Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

The New York State Police, in collaboration with the Chester County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, seized two Chevy Avalanches — a black Avalanche in New York and a green Avalanche in South Carolina — tied to Heuermann's alleged crimes.

Police are now searching for "trophies," such as personal items belonging to victims, including but not limited to their "telephones, articles of clothing, jewelry, identification, notebooks, ledgers, Bibles, personal effects and/or photographs or recordings depicting the victims," inside the green Avalanche, the July 14 search warrant for the vehicle states.

GILGO BEACH MURDERS; NEW YORK STATE POLICE, FBI IMPOUND EVIDENCE FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

New York State Police tow Chevy Avalanche from South Carolina in Gilgo Beach murder investigation

New York State Police tow Chevy Avalanche from South Carolina in Gilgo Beach murder investigation. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Investigators are also looking for any forensic evidence — such as DNA from fingerprints, hair, nails, or other human fibers inside the vehicle — and any other materials from the vehicle that may assist with their investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders.

READ THE SOUTH CAROLINA SEARCH WARRANT:

Police listed black leather belts, devices used to "stamp" leather products, camouflage burlap fabric, duct tape and other signature items Heuermann allegedly used to restrain and kill his victims, according to New York court documents.

GILGO BEACH SUSPECT REX HEUERMANN STALKED EX-COP AFTER TRAIN ALTERCATION, RIDER SAYS

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann mugshot

Rex Heuermann, who owns a Las Vegas timeshare, was charged with murder in New York. Las Vegas police are looking to see if he is involved in any of their unsolved cases. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

"[E]ach of the four victims were found similarly positioned, bound in a similar fashion by either belts or tape, with three of the victims found wrapped in a burlap-type material," a bail application in Heuermann's case reads.

REX HEUERMANN'S WIFE PICTURED FOR FIRST TIME AS SHE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT

The green Chevy Avalanche was registered in Heuermann's brother's name at the time police seized it from his property. 

Heurmann belt

An evidence photo of a leather belt with embossed initials which was found at a Gilgo Beach crime scene during the initial investigation. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Craig Heuermann lives on a rural street in Chester. His house is barely visible from the road, and his driveway is blocked off by a gate with two no-trespassing signs, one of which says, "No warrant/No entry."

GILGO BEACH MURDERS SUSPECT REX HEUERMANN PLANNED TO RETIRE ON SECLUDED SOUTH CAROLINA PROPERTY, NEIGHBOR SAYS

Rex Heuermann also owns several plots of undeveloped land near his brother's house in Chester. A neighbor told Fox News Digital earlier this week that Craig told him Rex planned to retire in Chester and buy out the neighborhood.

Craig Heuermann's front gate with two 'no trespassing' signs

Rex Heuermann and his brother, Craig Heuermann, own secluded plots of land in Chester, South Carolina. (Fox News Digital)

Rex Heuermann was living in a Massapequa Park home on Long Island, New York, with his family at the time of his arrest. Police took the 59-year-old suspect into custody outside his Manhattan office on July 13 due to concerns about his weapons arsenal at his Long Island residence.

WATCH: ‘GRIM TIDE’ ON FOX NATION

New York State Police have searched Rex Heuermann's Messapequa Park home and his storage unit for evidence related to the case.

Authorities carry items out of Rex Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park

Authorities execute a search warrant of Rex Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, New York, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

It is unclear if police will search his land in South Carolina.

GILGO BEACH MURDERS: SOUTH CAROLINA NEIGHBORS SAY SECRECY SURROUNDS SUSPECT REX HEUERMANN, ‘ODD’ BROTHER

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said last week that more charges could be filed against Heuermann as investigators determine the suspect's connections to the first "Gilgo Four" victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was 25 when she disappeared in 2007.

  • Split image showing the Gilgo Four victims
    Image 1 of 9

    Clockwise from top left, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Megan Waterman, 22 and Melissa Barthelemy, 24, disappeared after meeting with a client on Craigslist. The remains of the women were found in December 2010 at Gilgo Beach on Long Island, New York. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 2 of 9

    Amber Lynn Costello’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, New York on Dec. 13, 2010. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 3 of 9

    Melissa Barthelemy’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach on Dec. 11, 2010. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 4 of 9

    Megan Waterman’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, New York on Dec. 13, 2010. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 5 of 9

    Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ remains were found near Gilgo Beach on Dec. 13, 2010. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 6 of 9

    Jessica Taylor’s remains were found in Manorville, New York, on July 26, 2003 and along Ocean Parkway on March 29, 2011. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 7 of 9

    Valerie Mack’s remains were found in Manorville, New York, in 2000 and Oak Beach, New York, in 2011, and identified through genetic genealogy in 2020. (Suffolk County Police Department)

  • Image 8 of 9

    Shannan Gilbert’s remains were found near Oak Beach, New York, on Dec. 13, 2011.  (The family of Shannan Gilbert)

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Image 9 of 9

    The skeletal remains of an unidentified Asian male were found along Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011. (Suffolk County Police Department)

The search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert, 24, led police to the discovery of seven additional victims in a wooded area up and down the coast of Gilgo Beach. All the victims were sex workers, aside from a toddler, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heuermann was tied to the crimes through DNA evidence and cellphone data. The suspect allegedly called at least one victim's family after her death and taunted them, according to court documents.

The murders have remained unsolved for more than a decade and have been the source of documentaries like "The Killing Season," which debuted in 2017, a Netflix show in 2020 and a book.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.