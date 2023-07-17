Gilgo Beach murders: New York interior designer shares voicemail from suspect Rex Heuermann

A New York interior designer shared a voicemail she says Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann left on her phone.

Dominique Vidal, an interior designer, told her TikTok followers on Sunday that she and Heuermann, a 59-year-old Manhattan architect, were once in the same networking group, and he continued to contact her even when she left the group due to a busy schedule.

"Hey, this is Rex from the BNI Group," Heuermann can be heard saying in the voicemail to Vidal that she posted to her TikTok after followers asked her to share it. "I actually heard you are no longer part of the group. I still wanted to talk to you."

Heuermann shared his contact information with Vidal before ending his call with, "Hope you're doing good. Hope to talk to you soon."

Vidal said she found it "odd" that the 59-year-old architect was calling her at the time because they had "no work" for each other.

Heuermann is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killings of three women whose remains were found near a wooded area near the highway off Gilgo Beach in 2010.

In her Sunday video, Vidal said Heuermann was an "odd" and perpetually "sweaty" man. She also described him as a "monster hiding in plain sight."

"And it all makes sense. He was so full of himself," she said, recalling a dinner with their mutual networking group in which Heuermann apparently spent the majority of time talking about himself.

Eventually, Vidal said, she turned the conversation toward podcasts and asked Heuermann if he listens to any. He said no and then asked if she enjoys any specific podcasts. Vidal mentioned that she enjoys several genres of podcasts, including true crime.

"He asked me: do I know about the Gilgo Beach murders?" Vidal recalled in her TikTok video, to which she responded yes.

Heuermann apparently explained to Vidal that authorities still had not named a suspect in some 10 murders dating back to 2010 in his hometown.

"I'm disturbed. I'm upset. I'm disappointed," Vidal said. "…He left a huge impression on me of being a very odd, unwelcoming person in a networking group full of very kind and fun and funny people."

Heuermann is a married father of two living in Massapequa Park, New York. Authorities arrested him Friday in connection with the 2010 murders of the "Gilgo Four," including Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He is also considered a suspect in the death of the fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The victims were all sex workers and advertised the same way online, according to prosecutors.

