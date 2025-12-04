Ghislaine Maxwell plans to ask judge to free her from prison, and she'll represent herself, lawyer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell plans to ask a judge to release her from the minimum-security prison camp where she's being held in Texas, according to a letter from her high-powered attorney — and she plans to represent herself in the matter.

Maxwell, who was transferred from Florida to Federal Prison Camp Bryan earlier this year after agreeing to be interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, will file a habeas corpus petition soon, her lawyer David Oscar Markus wrote to a federal judge.

"Understanding that President Trump has signed the Epstein Transparency Act into law, Ms. Maxwell does not take a position regarding the government’s request to unseal the grand jury transcripts and modify the protective order," Markus wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer Wednesday.

"At the same time, Ms. Maxwell respectfully notes that shortly she will be filing a habeas petition pro se," he continued. "Releasing the grand jury materials from her case, which contain untested and unproven allegations, would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial should Ms. Maxwell’s habeas petition succeed."

He did not elaborate on her reasoning for the petition.

Habeas petitions have a high burden of proof and often come once other appeals have failed, experts tell Fox News Digital.

"It appears from the filing that Ms. Maxwell is attempting to shield herself from the materials that will be released pursuant to the president’s order regarding the Epstein materials to protect her appellate rights, specifically her anticipated habeas corpus petition," said James Leonard Jr., a New Jersey-based criminal defense attorney.

"Habeas motions are typically the final step in the appeals process and they are seldom granted as the burden is extremely high on the defendant and it appears that Ms. Maxwell is taking that step without a lawyer, which makes her being successful even more difficult," he added.

Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Epstein victim Annie Farmer, wrote in a separate court filing that her client supported the government's move to unseal grand jury transcripts and other evidence in the case.