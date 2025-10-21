Virginia Giuffre’s memoir reveals how Epstein, Maxwell ‘broke down’ girls step by step in psychological war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Virginia Roberts Giuffre first stepped into Jeffrey Epstein’s pastel-pink Palm Beach mansion at 16, she believed she was getting a chance to train as a massage therapist. What followed, she writes in "Nobody's Girl," was not a fairy-tale education but an education in psychological manipulation and "a school where disobedience was punished, and obedience was praised."

In "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," Giuffre — who died by suicide earlier this year — recalled the events that led to her being sex trafficked as a minor by the convicted sex offender and his accomplice and wrote of the fear she endured for years.

Across nearly 400 pages, Giuffre recounted how what began as a promise of opportunity turned into captivity. She wrote that later she would come to realize that "step by practiced step," Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell "broke down" her defenses.

"Every time I felt a twinge of discomfort, one glance at Maxwell told me I was overreacting," she wrote.

Following her introduction into Epstein's world, Giuffre said that she was a "daily presence" at El Brillo Way, the financier's Palm Beach mansion. She shared that Epstein "liked to watch women together."

"Little by little, I was welcomed into the sorority of Epstein’s girls," she wrote.

Giuffre, who was working at Mar-a-Lago when she was recruited, said that Epstein encouraged her to quit her job to work full-time for him, but warned that she would be "at his beck and call, day and night. No exceptions."

"When he said, ‘Jump!’ my response would have to be, "How high?"

Giuffre said that through becoming financially indebted to Epstein, she became trapped in servitude. She described that she was initially hesitant to agree to work full-time for Epstein, but received a threat about her younger brother, Sky Roberts Jr.

"We know where your brother goes to school," Epstein allegedly told her. "You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house."

Giuffre revealed that as her relationship with Epstein and Maxwell grew, she said that she had "unlocked" Epstein into confiding in her. In her memoir she wrote that he showed her a hidden doorway next to "some paintings of naked people stretching."

She said that she saw the convicted sex offender's "trophy closet," a closet with floor-to-ceiling photos of young girls.

"All of the girls were naked, many of them quite obviously underage, and the images were raunchy, not demure," Giuffre recalled in her memoir. "A stack of shoe-boxes in the corner held the overflow. He had so many photos that he’d run out of display space."

She said that when Epstein allegedly showed her his closet, she said he didn't speak, but the smug look on his face said, "Look at my conquests. Look at how powerful I am."

Giuffre delved into the elite exploitation of Epstein's world, sharing that she would be at Epstein's various residences all day.

"Some days, the call would come in the morning. I’d show up, perform whatever sex acts Epstein wanted, then hang out beside his vast swimming pool while he got some work done. After a few hours, I’d usually be summoned to have sex with him again," she wrote.

"If Maxwell was there, I was often told to attend to her sexually as well. She kept a bin of vibrators and sex toys handy for these sessions. But she never demanded sex from me one-on-one — only when we were with Epstein. Sometimes there were other girls there, too, and I’d end up staying at El Brillo Way all day."

She said that Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, was "proud" of her friendships with famous people.

Giuffre wrote that Maxwell "loved to talk about how easily she could get former president Bill Clinton on the phone," though Clinton has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.