Georgia
Published

Georgia woman sentenced to 9 years for fraud, identity theft

Chrystal Slaughter was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution

Associated Press
A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and COVID-relief fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Chrystal Slaughter, 34, of Austell, Georgia, was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the victims in the case, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release Thursday.

Court documents show Slaughter used the personal information of her victims to get loans from various banks, acquire lines of credit, buy a luxury vehicle and finance trips to locations like South Beach, Florida.

Chrystal Slaughter was sentenced to nine years on account of bank fraud, COVID-relief fraud and aggravated identity theft. 

While on pretrial release after being indicted on eight counts for committing these offenses, Slaughter fraudulently simultaneously applied for unemployment insurance benefits from the State of Mississippi and the State of Georgia, LaMarca's office said.

She was then named in a 10-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in September 2021, prosecutors said.