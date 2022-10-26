'Are you going to be robbed?' Atlanta voters sound off over crime in the city

Several voters in Atlanta told Fox News that crime is a top issue heading into the midterm elections, while others said it's a side effect stemming from other problems.

"It's really crazy here as far as crime," Jasmine, who moved to Georgia from Texas a year ago, told Fox News. "Especially with the idea of people just putting gas in your car — are you going to be robbed or your car be stolen? That's just mind-blowing."

But Christopher said: "With the crime, if you fix the economics then you fix the crime."

Just 6% of registered Georgia voters considered crime the most significant factor in determining which Senate candidate will get their vote in the upcoming midterm election, according to a Monmouth University survey released Wednesday. Jobs and the economy were far and beyond the biggest concern, with 41% of Georgians citing such issues as the most important consideration.

Atlanta has seen increases in violent crime since 2020, with the murder rate and overall crime rate both up 4% from this time last year, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

"Most people out here doing crimes, there's no job for them," Christoper told Fox News. "So if someone just brings more money into Georgia or makes it where they can get a job, why do you need to do a crime?"

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.