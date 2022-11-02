Georgia police release new image of suspect seen with murdered 13-year-old boy

Police in Georgia on Sunday released a new image of a suspect seen with a 13-year-old murder victim in the hours before he was fatally shot.

Jamiren Crosby was found dead around 4 p.m. on the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in Lithonia on Sept. 19, the DeKalb County Police Department said. The 13-year-old had been shot in the wood line behind the townhomes and police have been investigating his death as a homicide.

Police released home surveillance video that shows Jamiren walking through a backyard in a nearby neighborhood at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 18 with an unknown male who was wearing a black hoodie, face mask and pants.

While police are searching for the suspect in the video for questioning in the investigation, Jamiren’s mother told FOX5 Atlanta that she hopes the new images will help lead authorities to the murderer or force him to turn himself in.

The teen’s mother said her son knew the male in the video but did not elaborate.

"I know who Jamiren hangs with, I know exactly who he was," his mother said, referencing the video. "They have a history together."

She told the station that Jamiren was a straight-A student and played football. She last saw him alive on Sept. 17 when he left home with some friends around 2 a.m.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Jamiren’s death or who can identify the suspect to contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.