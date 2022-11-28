Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Georgia teens charged for killing man during robbery

Three Georgia teenagers face murder and gang-related charges for allegedly killing a man in Cochran.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Raymond Arroyo on Biden laying low before Georgia runoff: Democrats need to keep him 'off stage' Video

Raymond Arroyo on Biden laying low before Georgia runoff: Democrats need to keep him 'off stage'

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo sounds off on the key Senate race between Rev. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker and backlash against actress Alyssa Milano for trading in her Tesla for a Volkswagen. 

Cochran, Georgia police charged three teenagers with murder after allegedly robbing, shooting, and ultimately killing a man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, or GBI, said Dashan Adams, 16, and Taquez Mentrae Moore, Jr., 19, both of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, 14 counts of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Taquez Moore, 19, of Warner Robins, Georgia was arrested and charged with murder and gang-related charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Cochran, Georgia.

Taquez Moore, 19, of Warner Robins, Georgia was arrested and charged with murder and gang-related charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Cochran, Georgia. (Bleckley County Sheriff's Office)

All three men, according to a press release from the GBI were apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force for outstanding warrants.

GEORGIA AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR TWO SUSPECTS FOLLOWING SWAT STANDOFF, FATAL SHOOTING

The release said a 911 call was received just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 about a gunshot victim on Ell Street in Cochran.

When officers arrived, they found Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow, 24, of Cochran, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews tended to Farrow and transported him to Bleckley Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds a short time later.

Investigators learned Farrow was standing outside when he was shot and robbed of a firearm.

Kameryn Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia was arrested and charged with murder and gang-related charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Cochran, Georgia.

Kameryn Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia was arrested and charged with murder and gang-related charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Cochran, Georgia. (Bleckley County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT WHILE CHASING 2 ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cochran Police Department with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Cochran Police Department at 478-934-4282, the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374 – 6988, or non-emergency Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-6282.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Jackie DeAngelis: Georgia runoff election 'is not just about right now' Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.