Georgia teens charged for killing man during robbery

Cochran, Georgia police charged three teenagers with murder after allegedly robbing, shooting, and ultimately killing a man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, or GBI, said Dashan Adams, 16, and Taquez Mentrae Moore, Jr., 19, both of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, 14 counts of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

All three men, according to a press release from the GBI were apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force for outstanding warrants.

The release said a 911 call was received just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 about a gunshot victim on Ell Street in Cochran.

When officers arrived, they found Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow, 24, of Cochran, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews tended to Farrow and transported him to Bleckley Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds a short time later.

Investigators learned Farrow was standing outside when he was shot and robbed of a firearm.

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cochran Police Department with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Cochran Police Department at 478-934-4282, the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374 – 6988, or non-emergency Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-6282.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).