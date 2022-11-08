Georgia authorities search for two suspects following SWAT standoff, fatal shooting

Georgia authorities continued to search for two suspects Tuesday following an hours-long SWAT standoff in connection with a fatal shooting earlier in the day, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Christopher Dixon, 25, was shot once in the chest in a residential area of Gainesville, Georgia, at about 10:25 Tuesday morning and died of his wounds after being rushed to a hospital.

An hours-long SWAT standoff ensued at an apartment in the J Building of the Harrison Square complex where the suspects were believed to be barricaded, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

The building was near where the shooting took place on Brown Street by Old Athens Road.

"Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was activated and secured the building to ensure the safety of local residents," the release said. "Team members eventually entered the unit where the pair were believed to be hiding, but they found no sign of the suspects."

Sheriff’s department investigators are following up on "viable leads" as they continue to search for the suspects.

The incident is believed to be isolated, the release said.

There is no suspect description.