Georgia teenagers accused of murder after egging incident gone wrong: police

Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested for allegedly murdering a man after egging his house Monday, police say.

Eighteen-year-olds Sydney Maughon and Jeremy Munson were arrested, along with 19-year-old McKenzie Davenport. All three were charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespass.

Additionally, Maughon and Munson were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The charges stem from a Monday incident where Spalding County sheriff's deputies found a man who was shot to death in the middle of the road.

After a fingerprint scan, the victim was eventually identified as Jonathan Gilbert. He also went by the name Tyler Lane.

SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF GEORGIA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE IN PATROL CAR

Authorities say that there was a "lovers' quarrel" involving the victim that precipitated the egging.

"It appears there was an ongoing lovers' quarrel, and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert's residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement. "When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his residence, he came out of the house unarmed, to confront them."

After Gilbert approached the suspects, Maughon allegedly shot him multiple times before the suspects fled the scene in a car.

THE GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION DIRECTOR IS STEPPING DOWN FOR A COUNTY JOB

Even though Maughon is accused of pulling the trigger, the sheriff's office said that all three suspects will be held accountable.

"Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all just as culpable as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves," the press release explained.

"They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road," the press release added. "Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spalding County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.