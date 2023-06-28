Georgia teen shoots at deputy during high-speed chase, dashcam video shows

A Georgia teen was arrested over the weekend after shooting at a deputy multiple times while leading the officer on a high-speed chase in a stolen pickup truck, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded early Thursday morning when Deputy Archie Barber clocked a 2004 Chevy Silverado speeding on Highway 27 North and made a traffic stop, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the deputy exited his vehicle to speak with the driver, the suspect sped off.

During the high-speed pursuit, the suspect fired a handgun five times out the driver-side window toward the deputy, striking his patrol vehicle, officials said. The deputy’s dashcam video show the pickup truck swerving on the road before the suspect opens fire.

"We don’t really know what motivated [the suspect], but we do know when we interviewed him, he was intending to harm the deputy, and that was very evident in the video," Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office communication’s director, told FOX5 Atlanta.

Despite taking gunfire, the deputy continued the chase as he awaited backup.

The pickup truck eventually wrecked near an apartment complex and the suspect fled on foot.

Deputies located a firearm in the driver’s seat during a search and learned that the vehicle was stolen.

After speaking with the vehicle's owner, deputies learned that a second car belonging to the owner’s wife had also been broken into overnight and her firearm was missing.

Investigators identified the 16-year-old suspect and took him into custody over the weekend.

The juvenile faces multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, vehicle theft, firearm charges, among others.