New Jersey police issue warning to driver dumping adult diapers, urine pads on roadway

Police in New Jersey are keeping a close eye on the roadways after a driver in Gibbstown was caught on camera tossing trash bags filled with adult diapers and urine pads.

Over the past week, there have been multiple reports of trash bags containing adult diapers and urine pads being illegally dumped on the roadway in Gibbstown according to the Greenwich Township Police Department.

Towns in the nearby area have also experienced the same type of littering, the department said.

The driver's vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera, which appears to show a newer model gray Nissan Altima with no spoiler and a New Jersey license plate, police wrote on Facebook.

Though the person(s) responsible has yet not been identified, Greenwich Township police have issued a strong public warning for whomever the culprit is and threatened the person with fines.

"We don't know who you are. We don't know what you want. But what we do have are a very particular set of skills, skills we have acquired over a very long career, skills that make us a nightmare for people like you," the police department wrote on Facebook.

"If you stop now, that'll be the end of it. We will not look for you. We will not pursue you. But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will fine you," the department continued.

Police asked anyone with information related to this case to contact them through their website or by calling 856-423-1900.