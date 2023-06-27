Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

PA 'aggressive cow' persued by police near Kutztown University: video

Video captured of the cow hunt shows police pursuing the animal down Main Street

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Police chase loose cow at Pennsylvania university Video

Police chase loose cow at Pennsylvania university

A cow ran loose on the campus of Kutztown University in Kutztown, PA. Local police followed the cow down Main Street on the university campus. (Credit: Aaron Merkel via Storyful)

An "aggressive cow" was reported on the campus of a Pennsylvania college this week, alarming students, staff and locals as it trotted about town.

Kutztown University students received a warning on Sunday that the dangerous bovine was running loose through the area and were instructed to steer clear of the animal.

"All should stay away from cow. The animal is not safe to approach," a Kutztown University Police Department alert said Sunday. 

The notice, titled "Avoid North Campus: Aggressive Cow – DO NOT APPROACH" was sent Sunday after the police were notified of the animal around 7:15 p.m.

Kutztown college cow

Footage shows the reported "aggressive cow" running down Main Street in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, after an alert was put out warning students and staff to steer clear of the escaped animal.

Footage captured by witness Aaron Merkel from the driver's seat of his car shows the cow trotting through town. The animal was pursued by Kutztown police as it made its way down Main Street. 

Officials reported that the cow appeared unfamiliar with the area and disoriented, heading nowhere in particular, according to area outlet Local 21 News.

Police and law enforcement were reportedly in contact with the cow's owner, who responded to the scene to help secure the livestock.

Kutztown cow

Kutztown, Pennsylvania, police and law enforcement put out an update later Sunday evening explaining that the cow had not yet been secured but was no longer in the immediate area and did not pose a threat to students, staff or local residents.

The department issued a further notice at approximately 9:00 p.m. the same night, confirming that the cow was no longer near campus and did not pose a further threat to public safety.

The animal was last seen in the Fleetwood area.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kutztown University Police Department for clarification on the outcome of the cow hunt.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com