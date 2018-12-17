Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Georgia teacher admits stealing 9-year-old student's violin to pay ticket, police say

Associated Press
In this June 4, 2014, file photo, a finished violin made by Rose Clancy lies in her studio in Chatham, Mass.

In this June 4, 2014, file photo, a finished violin made by Rose Clancy lies in her studio in Chatham, Mass. (AP Photo/The Boston Globe, Lane Turner)

DECATUR, Ga. – A Georgia teacher told police he stole a 9-year-old student's violin because he needed money to pay for a $700 ticket.

Citing an incident report, news outlets report that video showed 21-year-old Kalif Jones of Stone Mountain stealing the instrument from the cafeteria. It also showed the Brockett Elementary School teacher walking throughout the school with the violin case in hand before leaving with it.

The criminal investigation began in late November after the student came home without his instrument. Police arrested the Dekalb County teacher after he said he stole the violin because he had recently received a $700 ticket and needed money for it.

Jail records show he was charged with a count of misdemeanor theft Nov. 29. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.