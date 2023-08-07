Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia suspect arrested for allegedly shooting up pharmacy: police

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SWAT units during Malcolm Nicholas's arrest

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
A Georgia suspect was arrested after allegedly opening fire in a pharmacy in Tucker last month.

Stone Mountain resident Malcolm Emmanuel Nicholas, 30, was charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. The charges were announced on Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SWAT units during the arrest, which took place on Thursday. Nicholas was taken into custody without incident at his residence.

Nicholas is accused of shooting at three customers and one employee at a pharmacy on LaVista Road in Tucker on July 28. Police report that Nicholas started firing after he argued with another person.

ATLANTA POPEYES WORKERS ‘VIOLENTLY’ ATTACKED WOMAN ATTEMPTING TO CORRECT ORDER: LAWSUIT

Malcolm Emmanuel Nicholas mugshot

Stone Mountain resident Malcolm Emmanuel Nicholas was charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault over the incident. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

FULTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY FANI WILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT GEORGIA CASE AGAINST TRUMP: ‘WE’RE READY'

"Allegedly, Mr. Nicholas became involved in an argument with an unnamed person at the location and began firing a handgun into the store near the employee and three customers," the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release to Fox News Digital. No one was injured during the shooting.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office exteriors

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by SWAT units during Nicholas's arrest. (Google Maps)

Nicholas was transported to the DeKalb County Jail after his arrest. He is being held without bond.