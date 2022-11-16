Expand / Collapse search
Georgia students let out of school after individual 'intentionally' started fire in bathroom: Officials

Georgia firefighters reported that visibility inside the bathroom was 'zero'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Students at a Georgia high school were dismissed from class on Wednesday after an individual intentionally started a fire inside a bathroom.

The incident happened at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia, when officials responded to a report of smoke in one of the bathrooms at 9:21 a.m., according to Athens-Clarke County.

When firefighters and other officials were at the school, they were told there was "black water coming out on the floor and into the hallway."

Officials say that the visibility was "zero" when firefighters entered the bathroom because of the volume of smoke.

The incident happened at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia, when officials responded to a report of smoke in one of the bathrooms at 9:21 a.m., according to Athens-Clarke County. (Athens-Clarke County)

While in the bathroom, firefighters determined that a toilet paper dispenser was believed to have been intentionally set on fire in a bathroom stall.

Cedar Shoals High School outside.

Cedar Shoals High School outside. (FOX 5)

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the county said in a press release. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has "detained a suspect for questioning."

The high school let students out of class at around 10:45 a.m. for early learning, according to FOX 5.

