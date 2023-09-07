Georgia siblings arrested in shooting where woman fired rifle from moving truck, police say

A pair of siblings in Georgia have been arrested after being captured on security footage during a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Joshua Crawford, 22, and his sister Kelsey Crawford, 30, each face several charges stemming from the Sunday incident, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Officers responded to the gas station at around 6:30 p.m. amid calls that someone had been shot. Once they arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound.

MAN DIES IN FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER BEING FOUND UNRESPONSIVE, MARKING THE 6TH INMATE TO DIE SINCE JULY

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Video footage of the shooting shows a black pickup truck and a female standing outside the passenger side door. The female appears to pull out a rifle and begins to fire as the truck moves.

A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol was in the area at the time and stopped the vehicle and detained the pair. Investigators found a rifle inside and determined Kelsey Crawford was the shooter and her brother was the driver.

Authorities believe the shooting was in response to a shooting earlier that day in which the female victim who was shot at the gas station had shot at and assaulted Kelsey Crawford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is another example of disputes escalating to violence," police said in a statement. "This is also a good example of where intervention might have helped. Had the driver tried to stop the suspect from going through with the shooting or refused to assist in the violence, this incident may never have occurred."

Kelsey Crawford is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Joshua Crawford is charged with aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude police.