Georgia
Georgia sheriff's deputy shoots and kills burglar who broke into his home: police

The deputy received a Ring doorbell notification that an intruder was kicking in his door

By Paul Best | Fox News
Police look for potential witnesses in stabbing death of Atlanta woman, dog Video

Police look for potential witnesses in stabbing death of Atlanta woman, dog

Fox Nation host and crime expert Nancy Grace join 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in on the case.

A sheriff's deputy in Atlanta, Georgia, shot and killed a man who broke into his home just before midnight on Saturday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

The Fulton County Sheriff's deputy had just gotten off of work when he received a notification from his Ring doorbell camera that showed the intruder breaking into his home. 

When the deputy arrived at his home in southern Atlanta, he spotted the intruder walking away with tools and other items. An investigation later revealed that the items had been taken from the deputy's home and a backdoor had been kicked in. 

The intruder stepped off a gravel road into some woods where he got into an altercation with the deputy, who shot him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

The intruder stepped off a gravel road into some woods where he got into an altercation with the deputy, who shot him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The alleged intruder started walking down a gravel road and stepped into the woods, at which point the deputy, who was still wearing his police uniform but in his personal car, followed him. 

"While in the woods, the deputy and man had an altercation and during this time, the deputy shot the man," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. 

    Investigators found items that were taken from the man's home at the scene of the shooting.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

    (FOX 5 Atlanta)

When first responders arrived, the deputy was performing CPR on the man, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The deputy, meanwhile, had a minor ankle injury. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an investigation and will turn over their findings to the Fulton County District Attorney. 

