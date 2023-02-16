Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia police smash window of burning home, crawl inside to rescue elderly woman trapped inside

Rescue shows 'courage and bravery' of officers, Conyers Police Department says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Georgia police rescue elderly woman trapped inside burning home Video

Georgia police rescue elderly woman trapped inside burning home

Police officers in Georgia busted through a window of a smoke-filled home during a house fire and rescued an elderly woman trapped inside, authorities said Wednesday. (Conyers Police Department)

Police officers in Georgia were being hailed as heroes after busting through a window of a smoke-filled home and rescuing an elderly woman trapped in a house fire, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a house fire call in Conyers on Sunday and spotted a person inside the home trying to get their attention from a window, the Conyers Police Department said.

Senior Police Officer Smith, Senior Police Officer Samuels and Officer Wright raced to reach the trapped woman, according to officials.

Bodycam video the department released shows Smith smashing the window and tearing out the blinds before climbing inside the smoke-filled home. 

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER SAVES CHOKING INFANT IN DRAMATIC BODYCAM FOOTAGE

Officers located the victim trying to get their attention inside a smoke-filled home.

Officers located the victim trying to get their attention inside a smoke-filled home. (Conyers Police Department)

Smith can be heard calling out to the victim before locating her. He carries her to the window before passing her through to officers outside, the video shows.

Police officers broke through a window to reach the victim.

Police officers broke through a window to reach the victim. (Conyers Police Department)

"Officers never know when the next call will come or what that call will be but they are always prepared," the department wrote. "This video gives insight into officers’ courage and bravery that is displayed every single day."

The victim was rescued and treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The victim was rescued and treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. (Conyers Police Department)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No officers were injured during the rescue, and the woman was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and has since been released, police told WSB-TV.

Conyers is located about 24 miles outside Atlanta.