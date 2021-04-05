Georgia police officer struck by DUI suspect during traffic stop, police say

A Georgia police officer is recovering Monday after another vehicle slammed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities say.

Photos released by the Sandy Springs Police Department showed heavy damage to the rear of one of its cruisers following the collision early Sunday in the Atlanta area. The man controlling the vehicle alleged to have struck the officer, identified as Khiry Smith, 24, is now facing charges including DUI and reckless driving, the department adds.

"As a result of this crash, the officer suffered a c"oncussion and has overall body pain, but fortunately it’s only that," Sandy Springs Sgt. Salvador Ortega told Fox News.

In a statement, the Sandy Springs Police Department said the officer was conducting a traffic stop along GA-400 South and was inside his vehicle with its "emergency equipment activated and fully visible" at the time of the collision.

He then was taken to a local hospital before later being discharged.

"This is yet another reminder of the seriousness and dangers of drunk driving and its implications," the statement added, noting that Smith was found with an open container inside his vehicle. "If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend. Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own."