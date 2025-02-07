Georgia police officer shot, killed while responding to shopping center

A Georgia police officer was shot and killed Friday night when responding to a shopping center in the City of Roswell.

Roswell Police were called to the Kings Market shopping center at 1425 Market Blvd. at around 7 p.m. in response to a report of a suspicious person, Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

As police were searching the area, one officer found a man behind the shopping center who pulled out a gun and opened fire at the officer. The officer was struck several times.

First aid was rendered by other officers. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

US CAPITOL POLICE RECRUIT KILLED GEORGIA CAR CRASH, OTHER INJURED RECRUITS AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL

Officers pursued the suspect and took him into custody.

Police have not released the identity of the officer or the gunman.

"It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our officers," Roswell Police said on Facebook. "While serving the Roswell community and responding to a report of a suspicious person, a Roswell Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. The suspect was immediately located and taken into custody."

TSA OFFICER REPORTEDLY CAUGHT WITH FIREARM IN BUSY ATLANTA AIRPORT IS ARRESTED

"More information will be released in the coming days, but our priority now is to surround and support the family of our fallen officer and grieving department," the post added. "We ask that your hearts and your prayers stand with us in doing the same."

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family are praying for the officer's loved ones and mourning the "sudden and heartbreaking loss."

"Tonight, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones of a Roswell Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty," Kemp wrote on X. "We join them, his fellow Roswell PD, and all law enforcement in mourning this sudden and heartbreaking loss, and we ask all Georgians to join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We also ask that we remain mindful of the heavy sacrifices law enforcement and their families make to keep all of us safe each and every day," he continued. "May this courageous man’s memory inspire all of us in the days, weeks, and years ahead."

Other law enforcement agencies in the area offered condolences after the officer's death.