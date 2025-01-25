TSA officer reportedly caught with firearm in busy Atlanta airport is arrested

A TSA officer was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday after police received a report of an officer with a firearm beyond the security checkpoint. Atlanta police say that the officer, who was identified as 58-year-old Matthew Gilbert, was charged with reckless conduct. It is unclear why Gilbert was allegedly carrying a firearm.

Gilbert was taken to Clayton County Jail and has since been released, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The local outlet added that Gilbert is not alone when it comes to airport employees carrying firearms, noting that police say dozens have been caught.

"We do not want guns in the secured area of the airport," said Capt. Toya Young of Atlanta Police told Fox 5 Atlanta. "Prior to getting to the secured area, you're free to carry, but once you're entering into a secured area, it is against the law to carry a firearm."

A graphic on the TSA’s website indicates that officers confiscated 440 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, more than any other in the nation. The agency claims it intercepted more than 6,670 firearms in 2024.

"One firearm at a checkpoint is too many," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "Firearms present a safety risk for our employees and everyone else at the checkpoint. It’s also costly and slows down operations."

For those who must travel with firearms, the TSA has clear instructions on how to legally do so. However, TSA says there are "limited exceptions for law enforcement officers" when it comes to traveling with firearms.

When asked for comment, a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "TSA is aware of the arrest of an officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) on Tuesday morning."

"TSA has zero tolerance for misconduct on or off duty and the officer involved has been removed from screening status, placed on leave pending further action, based on resolution of the case. Passenger and employee safety is top priority for TSA, and we are working closely with our Atlanta Airport Police partners on this incident."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but has yet to receive a response.