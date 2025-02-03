Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US Capitol Police recruit killed in Georgia car crash, other injured recruits airlifted to hospital

United States Capitol Police Recruit Officer Christopher Katz dies in fatal car crash

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
A U.S. Capitol Police recruit died in a fatal car crash in Georgia over the weekend, as details are still emerging from the incident that also sent several other recruits to the hospital.

Democratic congressional leadership were first to confirm the death of United States Capitol Police Recruit Officer Christopher Katz in a statement Monday morning. 

"Our prayers are with his family and we will honor his memory when the House returns on Tuesday," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Joe Morelle, both from New York, said. "It is a tragic day with the news that several USCP recruits were involved in that fatal accident while in Georgia and are dealing with serious injuries. The entire House Democratic Caucus family is praying for their swift recovery." 

Capitol police outside Capitol for Trump inauguration

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible as U.S. Capitol Police officers stand guard in a winter storm in the nation's capital on Jan. 6, 2025.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "Each and every day, the Capitol Police put their lives on the line to ensure that the United States Congress, the crown jewel of representative Democracy, can safely do the people’s work. It is with admiration and gratitude for the life and death work of the USCP that we pray for the loved ones of Recruit Officer Katz and all of those reeling from this tragedy." 

In a statement later obtained by Fox News, U.S. Capitol Police said the "fatal car crash" happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in Glynn County, Georgia

Capitol police in the snow

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the U.S. Capitol building as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2024 Presidential election on Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"We were devastated to learn that a fatal car crash in Glynn County, Georgia took the life of one of our recruit officers over the weekend," the statement said.

Five other recruit officers who were also in the car were injured, and the crash happened while the recruits were off duty during their time at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Georgia, Capitol Police said. 

Capitol closed off for Trump inauguration

Law enforcement stand guard outside the U.S. Capitol on inauguration day, where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President, Jan. 20, 2025.  (MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Georgia State Police continue their investigation," the statement added. "The recruit officers joined our Department in November. We have wellness resources available for our entire Department during this difficult time." 

Fox News is told the injured recruits were transported via a "life flight" to nearby Jacksonville, Florida. 

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

