Georgia

Georgia police, bystanders lift overturned car, rescuing trapped driver

Body and dashcam footage shows the heroic rescue

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Officers, bystanders work together to lift overturned vehicle, rescue driver Video

Officers, bystanders work together to lift overturned vehicle, rescue driver

Heroic actions by Lawrenceville police officers and Good Samaritans, who worked together to lift an overturned vehicle and rescue a driver who was getting crushed by the 3,600-pound vehicle. (Lawrenceville Police Department)

Police officers in Georgia, as well as good Samaritans, quickly sprang into action to save a driver's life, and it was all caught on video.

A speeding 19-year-old motorist first caught the attention of a sergeant on State Route 316 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, right before overturning his vehicle around 11 p.m. Sept. 13. 

"After assessing for injuries, Sgt. Peterson noticed the driver had been partially ejected through the sunroof with his upper body and head squeezed in between the vehicle and roadway," Lawrenceville Police Department wrote on the footage posted to Facebook.

The driver's airway was reportedly obstructed, and he was having problems breathing.

Determined officer announces plan to save driver

"You, you and me will lift this car up right now," an officer can be heard saying in the bodycam video. (Lawrenceville Police Department)

"He can't breathe. You, you and me will lift this car up right now," the officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

Additional bodycam and dashcam footage shows the heroic lift of the 3,600-pound vehicle that was crushing the driver.

"He's out! Good job, y'all," can be heard just before a law enforcement officer tells the driver to stay down while they wait for an ambulance that was on the way.

Body camera footage captures the moment they lift the car

Officers and bystanders worked together to lift an overturned vehicle and rescue the driver who was getting crushed by the 3,600-pound vehicle. (Lawrenceville Police Department)

Photo of all four officers involved in the rescue

Sgt. Peterson, K-9 Officer O'Brien, Officer Wallace and Officer Lee with the Lawrenceville Police Department are credited with helping save the driver's life. (Lawrenceville Police Department)

The Lawrenceville Police Department said the driver "sustained several injuries related to the crash" and was taken to a local hospital. 

"The actions of the four officers and the good Samaritans likely saved his life," the police department said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the department for an update on the driver's condition,, but they did not immediately respond.