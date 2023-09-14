California cops give Narcan to dog they say overdosed on fentanyl

Police in southern California released body camera footage of officers administering Narcan to a puppy they say overdosed while in the care of two people arrested for narcotics possession.

Caleb Aaron Gibson, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, were arrested at a Walmart the morning of Sept. 6, Irvine Police Department said on Facebook.



"Their puppy inside the car was exposed to fentanyl and began to show signs of an overdose," the post reads.

Officers immediately gave the dog a dose of the anti-overdose medication naloxone, known as Narcan. It can be given as a nasal spray or injected into muscle or veins, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It has "no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system," NIDA's website states.

The puppy was then taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment. She is recovering fully, and animal services will take possession of her.

Agencies across the U.S., such as the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, have been working to provide education on how Narcan can be used on dogs and cats to reverse effects of opiate drugs.

Some common signs of opioid overdose include unconsciousness, small pupils, faint heartbeat, inability to speak, pale skin and vomiting, NIDA states.

Police requested the district attorney charge Gibson and Menke with felony animal cruelty and possession of narcotics.

A Facebook account bearing Gibson's name commented on Irvine PD's post giving a very different version of what happened.

The comment said the dog tested negative for fentanyl and that "whatever happened to her happened 2 hours into custody." The comment alleged that "[t]he cops found drugs, handled them, then let the puppy chew on their fingers."

A spokesperson for Irvine PD told Fox News Digital that the department is aware that "Gibson is providing his version of the incident on our FB page," but that they "will not be commenting on his statements" due to the ongoing investigation.

"Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted the Orange County District Attorney’s office," the spokesperson said.