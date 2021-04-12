Georgia officers shot during police chase; 1 suspect dead, another in custody, officials say

Three Georgia officers were wounded early Monday after a police chase led to a gunfight that left one suspect dead and another in custody, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just after 3:30 a.m. when a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car for speeding at 111 mph on Interstate 20, Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said during a news conference.

The car initially stopped but quickly sped off with the trooper in pursuit until a passenger in the suspect vehicle opened fire on the patrol car, disabling the vehicle.

Local police from Carrollton responded and joined the chase. The passenger fired at a police car, striking an officer who then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said.

Police continued to chase the suspects as their vehicle turned down a side road. Officers took on more gunfire, and one officer from the Villa Rica Police Department was shot twice, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said.

A Carroll County sheriff's deputy was also shot in the arm, Carrol County Sheriff Terry Langley said.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the conditions of the wounded officers.

The officers were identified as Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica Police officer Chase Gordy and Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

One suspect was shot and killed, while the other was taken into custody "after a negotiation" and was being held in the Carroll County jail, Langley said. Neither suspect was immediately identified.

"It could have been a lot worse, and we’re thankful and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers," Langley said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was leading an investigation into the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.