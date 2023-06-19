Georgia nightclub shooting injures 5 people

Five people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub in Georgia, according to police.

GEORGIA AUTO SHOP OWNER ORDERED TO FORK OVER $39K AFTER PAYING FORMER EMPLOYEE IN OIL-COVERED PENNIES

The DeKalb County Police Department told news outlets that the shooting happened around 3 a.m. outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Details, including the conditions of those who were injured, were not immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP