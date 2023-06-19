Georgia nightclub shooting injures 5 people
GA police said investigation into shooting is ongoing
Five people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub in Georgia, according to police.
The DeKalb County Police Department told news outlets that the shooting happened around 3 a.m. outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Details, including the conditions of those who were injured, were not immediately available.
