Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia nightclub shooting injures 5 people

GA police said investigation into shooting is ongoing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub in Georgia, according to police.

GEORGIA AUTO SHOP OWNER ORDERED TO FORK OVER $39K AFTER PAYING FORMER EMPLOYEE IN OIL-COVERED PENNIES

The DeKalb County Police Department told news outlets that the shooting happened around 3 a.m. outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

FOX graphic

Five people were shot and injured in a Georgia nightclub shooting on Sunday morning. 

Details, including the conditions of those who were injured, were not immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP